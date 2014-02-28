BRIEF-General Electric says awarded contract with Toshiba Plant System & Services Corp
* Awarded contract with Toshiba Plant System & Services Corp to supply equipment for CEL II 135 MW coal fired power plant
FRANKFURT Feb 28 Stada Arzneimittel AG : * Says concluded purchase of the Russian branded product portfolio aqualor
* Medtronic expands pain therapies portfolio with the launch of Osteocool RF ablation system