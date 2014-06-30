BRIEF-Revenio Q1 operating profit up at EUR 1.7 million
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
June 30 Stada Arzneimittel AG : * Says strengthens its branded product portfolio by purchasing the Flexitol(R)
rights for UK and Ireland * Says net purchase price for the rights to the Flexitol(R) product range is 10
million pounds sterling * Says sellers are the lacorium group of companies based in Sydney, Australia
* Q1 NET SALES EUR 6.0 MILLION VERSUS EUR 5.2 MILLION YEAR AGO
* Says chairman Kiyotsune Inoue will resign effective June 23