* Stada will no longer buy some Gruenenthal products

* Withdrawal affects product portfolio in Central Europe

* Acquisition price cut to 152 mln eur from 360 mln eur (Adds background)

FRANKFURT, JAN 1 - Generic drugmaker Stada said the price it would pay for the rights to market a range of products in Eastern Europe and the Middle East has been reduced to around 152 million euros ($197 million) from around 360 million euros.

The purchase price for a product range it was acquiring from unlisted German drugmaker Gruenenthal had been cut after Stada had withdrawn from buying the product portfolio for markets in Central Europe, it announced on Sunday.

Stada said it was exercising its contractual right to withdraw from purchasing the products that would give it access to markets in Central Europe because antitrust authorities have failed to approve the deal prior to the agreed date of Dec. 31, 2011.

Stada disclosed in May it was buying a portfolio of 14 drugs, mainly off-patent pain killers, from Gruenenthal, giving it access to over 20 countries. ($1 = 0.7703 euros) (Reporting by Marilyn Gerlach; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)