NEW YORK Oct 28 Investors have punished staffing firms including On Assignment, Robert Half International, TrueBlue and Heidrick & Struggles so far this earnings season on worries about a slowdown in hiring.

Shares in U.S. firm On Assignment fell 9.9 percent on Friday after it reported results. It forecast fourth-quarter revenue growth of 5.3 percent to 7 percent which was short of Wall Street expectations for 7.6 percent annual growth, according to BMO Capital management analyst Jeffrey Silber.

On Thursday Robert Half, also a U.S. temporary placement firm, had its biggest one-day percentage decline after it forecast a year-over-year earnings drop and a possible revenue decline in the fourth quarter.

Recruiters are saying that clients are taking more time to make decisions give uncertainties around the economic impact of issues such as the upcoming U.S. election and Britain's vote to exit the European Union, Silber said.

"We typically see the shift from 'temp to perm' as we approach full employment, but even (permanent) hiring is falling," he said.

Heidrick & Struggles, a recruiter for permanent positions, saw its shares fall 13 percent on Oct. 25, the day after it reported results.

Temporary staffing firm TrueBlue shares fell 7 percent on Oct 20, the day after it reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that missed estimates and forecast current quarter revenue below the year-ago number. That was the biggest one-day percentage decline in its shares since April.

Permanent recruiter Korn/Ferry International shares fell 2.6 percent on Sept 17 when it reported.

Global temporary recruiter ManpowerGroup Inc stood out this quarter with a 9.7 percent rise in its shares on Oct 21 when it reported results.

U.S. based temporary staffing firm Kforce Inc is due to report Nov. 1. Analysts expect it to report a 1.3 percent decline in revenue and a 4.2 percent drop in GAAP earnings per share from the year-ago quarter, according to Reuters Estimates I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)