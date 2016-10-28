By Sinead Carew
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Oct 28 Investors have punished
staffing firms including On Assignment, Robert Half
International, TrueBlue and Heidrick & Struggles
so far this earnings season on worries about a slowdown
in hiring.
Shares in U.S. firm On Assignment fell 9.9 percent on Friday
after it reported results. It forecast fourth-quarter revenue
growth of 5.3 percent to 7 percent which was short of Wall
Street expectations for 7.6 percent annual growth, according to
BMO Capital management analyst Jeffrey Silber.
On Thursday Robert Half, also a U.S. temporary placement
firm, had its biggest one-day percentage decline after it
forecast a year-over-year earnings drop and a possible revenue
decline in the fourth quarter.
Recruiters are saying that clients are taking more time to
make decisions give uncertainties around the economic impact of
issues such as the upcoming U.S. election and Britain's vote to
exit the European Union, Silber said.
"We typically see the shift from 'temp to perm' as we
approach full employment, but even (permanent) hiring is
falling," he said.
Heidrick & Struggles, a recruiter for permanent positions,
saw its shares fall 13 percent on Oct. 25, the day after it
reported results.
Temporary staffing firm TrueBlue shares fell 7 percent on
Oct 20, the day after it reported third-quarter earnings and
revenue that missed estimates and forecast current quarter
revenue below the year-ago number. That was the biggest one-day
percentage decline in its shares since April.
Permanent recruiter Korn/Ferry International shares
fell 2.6 percent on Sept 17 when it reported.
Global temporary recruiter ManpowerGroup Inc stood
out this quarter with a 9.7 percent rise in its shares on Oct 21
when it reported results.
U.S. based temporary staffing firm Kforce Inc is
due to report Nov. 1. Analysts expect it to report a 1.3 percent
decline in revenue and a 4.2 percent drop in GAAP earnings per
share from the year-ago quarter, according to Reuters
Estimates I/B/E/S.
