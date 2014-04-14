By Patricia Reaney
| NEW YORK, April 14
NEW YORK, April 14 Singer Audra McDonald, a
five-time Tony winner, channels legendary American jazz singer
Billie Holiday in the Broadway musical "Lady Day at Emerson's
Bar & Grill" in a performance critics described as a
"spellbinding tour de force" and "intoxicating."
McDonald, 43, is a classically trained soprano who won her
last best actress Tony for "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess" in
2012. But in "Lady Day" she becomes Holiday, who is considered
one of the greatest jazz singers ever.
The musical, which debuted off-Broadway nearly 30 years ago,
opened on Sunday at the Circle in the Square theater for a
limited 10-week run.
"With her plush, classically trained soprano scaled down to
jazz-soloist size, Ms. McDonald sings selections from Holiday's
repertoire with sensitive musicianship and rich seams of feeling
that command rapt admiration," said the New York Times.
The entertainment industry publication Variety said the
musical "was waiting for a great singer like Audra McDonald to
reach out and bring this tragic figure back from the grave,"
while the Los Angeles Times said it is a "showcase for
McDonald's rare artistry."
'EXTRAORDINARY SENSITIVITY'
The show, written by Lanie Robertson ("Back County Crimes"
and "Nasty Little Secrets") is set in a small, seedy bar in
Philadelphia, where Holiday, in poor health, performed before a
handful of people just a month before she died in 1959.
Although Robertson was not at the bar for the performance,
it was described to him by a lover who was there, which prompted
him to write the show.
Holiday, who was nicknamed "Lady Day" by saxophonist Lester
Young, had what the musical's director Lonny Price ("Master
Harold ... and the Boys") described as a Dickensian kind of
upbringing.
But despite her impoverished childhood, abusive relationship
and addiction, Holiday's extraordinary talent and distinctive
style assured her stardom, even in the racially divided America
of the 1930 and 1940s.
Although she enjoyed fame, Holiday died a poor drug addict
at the age of 44.
The bio-musical depicts Holiday's tragic life through songs
such as "God Bless the Child," "Crazy He Calls Me," "Strange
Fruit" and "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," and a monologue
about her life - the poverty, drugs, a rape and the humiliation
and discrimination she suffered.
The audience is transported back to 1959 and the
Philadelphia club for that memorable performance. McDonald
interacts with her pianist and is accompanied by a small jazz
band, but it is essentially a solo performance.
"In more than a dozen songs, she captures the plaintive
sound, the eccentric phrasing and all the little vocal catches
that identify Billie Holiday's unique style. But it's her
extraordinary sensitivity as an actor that makes McDonald's
interpretation memorable," said Variety.
The Hollywood Reporter was equally enthusiastic.
"McDonald inhabits the role with such respect for the
damaged character she's playing - not to mention such uncanny
vocal transformation - that what could be a fragile construct
becomes an immersive drama graced with complex character
shadings," the trade publication said.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and Cynthia Osterman)