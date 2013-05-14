May 14 Actor Billy Crystal will give his autobiographical one-man play "700 Sundays" a Broadway send-off later this year with a nine-week run, promoters said on Tuesday.

Previews of the two-act play, which deals with Crystal's coming of age and the death of his father, are set to begin on Nov. 5 at New York's Imperial Theater with a formal opening night on Nov. 13. Its final show will be on Jan. 5, 2014.

"'700 Sundays' has, without question, been the most satisfying experience of my career," Crystal said in a statement. "It is a privilege to return to Broadway to say goodbye to one of the greatest thrills of my life."

The play debuted with success in 2004 on Broadway and won a Tony Award for Special Theatrical Experience. Crystal, 65, has toured "700 Sundays" throughout the United States and internationally in Canada and Australia.

The play takes its name from how many Sundays Crystal was able to spend with his father, who died from a heart attack when the actor was 15 years old.

Crystal, who is best known for his comedic acting in films "When Harry Met Sally..." and "Analyze This," authored the play with Alan Zweibel. (Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Piya Sinha-Roy, Bernard Orr)