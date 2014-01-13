NEW YORK Jan 13 Jessie Mueller, the star of
"Beautiful - The Carole King Musical," may not be a household
name yet, but some critics predicted on Monday that she could be
after her performance in the new Broadway musical.
The New York Post described the casting of Mueller, 31, in
the lead role of the show that charts the rise of the songwriter
from her early days penning hits with her first husband Gerry
Goffin to a solo career and her 1971 multiple Grammy-winning
album "Tapestry" as "inspired."
"Mueller's hardly a household name," the newspaper said
after the show's opening night on Sunday. "But her engaging,
moving performance here should make her one."
USA Today praised Mueller's voice, range and comic
sensibility and described her as "one of our best young musical
actresses."
The New York Times said Mueller, a Tony nominee for her role
opposite Harry Connick Jr. in 2011's "On a Clear Day You Can See
Forever," has been a Broadway star in the waiting for several
years but with "Beautiful" she became one.
"Much of what makes Ms. Mueller's performance so touching is
its projection of a lack of confidence," the newspaper said.
"There's humility to Ms. Mueller's Carole, part of whom
wants only to be a good Jewish wife and mother, preferably in
the suburbs," it added.
The Hollywood Reporter agreed.
"She conveys the burgeoning singer-songwriter's creative
drive while wrestling quietly with her ingrained, old-fashioned
sense of the expectations for a wife and mother," it said.
CONNECT-THE-DOTS STORYLINE
But while critics lauded Mueller's portrayal as the
chart-topping legend, they were less enthusiastic about the
production that included songs such as "So Far Away," "It's Too
Late," "Up on the Roof" and "I Feel the Earth Move."
Like "Jersey Boys" and "Motown: The Musical," shows that
have been drawing crowds on Broadway, "Beautiful" is about real
people and the music they created.
In addition to Mueller, former "Spider-Man Turn off the
Dark" star Jake Epstein plays Goffin and Anika Larsen ("Avenue
Q") and Jarrod Spector ("Jersey Boys") portray their best
friends, songwriting couple Cynthia Weil and Barry Mann.
But unlike other shows, critics said "Beautiful" lacks
drama and originality.
"The early life and career of legendary singer-songwriter
Carole King surely deserves more imaginative treatment than the
corny chronological storytelling and old-fashioned musical
format of 'Beautiful'," said the trade magazine Variety.
Director Marc Bruni said he found the catalog of music that
King, 71, produced and her story an irresistible combination for
a Broadway show.
But the New York's Daily News newspaper said although the
entire cast delivers, a musical needs more than great music.
"The book is crucial, too - and this show's connect-the-dots
story line is so simplistic that the extravagantly talented
King's life emerges as a mundane version of the long-suffering
little woman," it added.
The New York Times thought it lacked originality, saying it
was a "friendly, formulaic bio-musical."
Although the Hollywood Reporter said the show was
constructed around the songs and had little character
development, it found it "entertaining boomer bait" with great
songs, referring to the baby boomer generation who grew up with
King's music.
(Editing by Eric Kelsey and James Dalgleish)