(Adds review)
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, June 19 British actor Daniel Radcliffe
won plaudits this week for a new stage role as a bullied Irish
cripple that takes him a critical step further away from his
days as boy wizard Harry Potter.
In his third foray onto the stage in six years, Radcliffe
adopts an Irish accent to play Billy, the bullied 17-year-old
title character in "The Cripple of Inishmaan", a politically
incorrect black comedy by Martin McDonagh.
Billy, orphaned in mysterious circumstances, is being raised
by two surrogate aunts and longs to escape from his life on the
Aran Islands in the mid-1930s and the mockery he endures for his
physical deformities and daydreaming while watching cows.
When a film crew arrives on a neighbouring island to cast
for a Hollywood movie, Billy manages to persuade a boatman for a
lift to the auditions and gets sent to the United States for a
screen test. But his dreams do not pan out as expected.
This was 23-year-old Radcliffe's third time on stage as he
builds a career outside Hogwarts and he was praised by critics
for taking on challenging roles rather than settling back on the
money he made over 10 years as Harry Potter or opting for soft
film options.
In 2007, Radcliffe stripped naked in London and New York
productions of the play "Equus" and appeared on Broadway in 2011
in the musical "How to Succeed in Business Without Really
Trying".
His performance in "The Cripple of Inishmaan", that is
running for 12 weeks at London's Noel Coward theatre, was
described as "honest, sensitive, and unshowy".
"(He) proves, as he did in Equus, that he is a fine stage
actor with a gift for playing social outsiders," wrote Michael
Billington in Britain's Guardian newspaper.
Critic Henry Hitchings from London's Evening Standard wrote:
"Radcliffe's desire to challenge himself is admirable, as is his
refusal to milk his part and instead deliver a performance of
moving modesty."
Most reviewers gave the production four out of five stars,
saying it had far more than just the pulling-power of a
celebrity in the lead with praise for other actors starring in
the revival of the 1996 play.
The play is based around the making of the 1934 fictional
documentary "Man of Aran" about life on the Aran Islands off the
western coast of Ireland.
But Radcliffe's continuing popularity was evident by the
crowd of fans and admirers waiting outside the stage door to
catch a glimpse of the actor whose run as Harry Potter from the
popular books by JK Rowling ended in 2011.
His films have since included the 2012 horror "The Woman in
Black" and playing poet Allen Ginsberg in the 2013 indie film
"Kill Your Darlings".
Radcliffe has made it clear he wants to vary roles, enjoying
the different experiences of working in film and on stage.
"With theatre I always feel I learn a lot, about stamina and
energy and those kind of things, but with film, film is very
much my home," Radcliffe recently told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Clare Hutchison, Editing by Paul
Casciato)