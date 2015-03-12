By Pamela Barbaglia and Freya Berry
LONDON, March 12 Dutch theatre group Stage
Entertainment expects final bids for the majority of its theatre
business at the end of March, with buyout funds CVC Capital
Partners and Providence Equity Partners seen as the
only remaining contenders, three sources familiar with the
matter said.
The Amsterdam-based company, which is controlled by Dutch
media tycoon Joop van den Ende, could be valued at about 400
million euros ($425 million), the sources said.
Van den Ende co-founded Endemol, the firm behind hit
reality-TV show "Big Brother", in 1993 and then transferred all
of its live entertainment activities into Stage Entertainment.
He wants to retain a minority stake of 20 to 40 percent in
the business which has core earnings of around 40 million euros,
one of the sources said.
Spokesmen at Stage Entertainment, Providence and CVC
declined to comment.
The sale process, led by Dutch banks ING and ABN
Amro, initially aimed to achieve a valuation of 500
million euros, but that came down after bidders including
European private equity firm BC Partners and Chinese
investment conglomerate SkyOcean Group Holdings walked away, the
source said.
U.S. buyout fund Providence will table its bid via Britain's
biggest theatre company Ambassador Theatre Group (ATG) as part
of a buy-and-build project to create a theatre powerhouse, two
of the sources said.
ATG, which was acquired by Providence for around 350 million
pounds ($520 million) in 2013, operates London West End theatres
and stages popular shows such as "The Book of Mormon" and
"Jersey Boys".
A tie-up with Stage Entertainment would give it access to an
international network of theatres in eight countries including
the United States and Russia.
But ATG faces competition from London-based private equity
firm CVC which recently sold all of its shares in British theme
park operator Merlin Entertainments.
Established in 1998, Stage Entertainment ranks as one of the
largest theatre producers in Europe. It owns and licenses
productions worldwide and has about 4,000 employees.
Since 2000, Stage Entertainment has partnered with Disney
Theatrical Productions to license popular shows such as "The
Lion King", "Beauty and the Beast", and "Aladdin".
Its network also includes "Mamma Mia!" production company
Littlestar, and The Really Useful Group, the firm behind "Cats"
and "Jesus Christ Superstar".
($1 = 0.9422 euros)
($1 = 0.6727 pounds)
