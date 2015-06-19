June 19 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners
is set to buy a 60 percent stake in European theatre
production company Stage Entertainment from Dutch media tycoon
Joop van den Ende.
Van den Ende, who co-founded Endemol in 1993 and transferred
all of its live entertainment activities into Stage
Entertainment, will retain a 40 percent interest, the company
said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/1GVhzrl)
Endemol is the firm behind hit reality-TV show "Big
Brother".
Reuters reported in March that the Amsterdam-based company
could be valued at around 400 million euros ($452 million), with
CVC Capital Partners and Providence Equity Partners seen as
contenders.
The stake sale is expected to close in the second half of
this year, Stage Entertainment said.
Dutch banks ING and ABN Amro were
Ende's financial advisers for the deal, while De Brauw
Blackstone Westbroek was legal adviser.
CVC Capital Partners was advised by Quore Capital, KPMG,
Clifford Chance, Deloitte, OC&C, Ronald van Wechem and Reinout
Oerlemans.
Established in 1998, Stage Entertainment ranks as one of the
largest theatre producers in Europe.
Since 2000, Stage Entertainment has partnered with Disney
Theatrical Productions to license popular shows such as "The
Lion King", "Beauty and the Beast", and "Aladdin".
($1 = 0.8847 euros)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Freya Berry
in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)