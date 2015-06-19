June 19 Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners is set to buy a 60 percent stake in European theatre production company Stage Entertainment from Dutch media tycoon Joop van den Ende.

Van den Ende, who co-founded Endemol in 1993 and transferred all of its live entertainment activities into Stage Entertainment, will retain a 40 percent interest, the company said in a statement on Friday. (bit.ly/1GVhzrl)

Endemol is the firm behind hit reality-TV show "Big Brother".

Reuters reported in March that the Amsterdam-based company could be valued at around 400 million euros ($452 million), with CVC Capital Partners and Providence Equity Partners seen as contenders.

The stake sale is expected to close in the second half of this year, Stage Entertainment said.

Dutch banks ING and ABN Amro were Ende's financial advisers for the deal, while De Brauw Blackstone Westbroek was legal adviser.

CVC Capital Partners was advised by Quore Capital, KPMG, Clifford Chance, Deloitte, OC&C, Ronald van Wechem and Reinout Oerlemans.

Established in 1998, Stage Entertainment ranks as one of the largest theatre producers in Europe.

Since 2000, Stage Entertainment has partnered with Disney Theatrical Productions to license popular shows such as "The Lion King", "Beauty and the Beast", and "Aladdin". ($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Freya Berry in London; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)