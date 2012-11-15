LOS ANGELES Nov 15 The New York Yankees story will move from the baseball diamond to the Broadway stage, the sports franchise and theater producer Kirmser Ponturo Group said on Thursday.

The project, which has yet to be titled, will focus on the out-sized personalities of Yankees lore, their championship runs and private moments. A premiere date has not been set.

"It is a thrill that two iconic American institutions, the Yankees and the Broadway theater, are joining together," Lonn Trost, New York Yankees COO, said in a statement.

"Just as generations of fans have been captivated in their seats at Yankee Stadium, theatergoers will be able to experience the same drama and joy," Trost added.

The play will be the third in a sports-themed series by producers Fran Krimser and Tony Ponturo, who each have produced Tony award-winning musicals.

The duo produced the Broadway plays "Lombardi" (2010) about the iconic hard-nosed football coach Vince Lombardi and "Magic/Bird" (2012), which dramatized the on-court rivalry between basketball stars Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

The Yankees have been a successful subject on Broadway before. The musical "Damn Yankees," a sporting twist on the Faust legend, premiered on Broadway in 1955, and won seven Tony awards. (Reporting By Eric Kelsey; editing by Patricia Reaney and Andrew Hay)