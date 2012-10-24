NEW YORK Oct 24 The classic suspense story
"Rear Window" will be adapted to Broadway for the first time,
producers said on Wednesday.
The thriller about a wheelchair-bound witness to a possible
murder in a neighboring New York apartment will be brought to
Broadway at an unknown date after producers worked for two years
to acquire the stage rights, producer Charlie Lyons said in a
news release.
As with Alfred Hitchcock's 1954 film starring James Stewart
and Grace Kelly, the Broadway show will be based on the 1942
short story "It Had to be Murder" by author Cornell Woolrich.
The cast for the Broadway production was not announced.
Producers said although the Broadway rights had been
repeatedly sought over the years from the Sheldon Abend
Revocable Trust and its predecessors, this is the first option
granted. Sheldon Abend was Woolrich's literary agent who
represented the author's estate.
"We are assembling a world-class team of artists to bring
this timeless thriller to the stage," Lyons said. Fellow
producer Jay Russell said, "Woolrich's story is deliciously dark
and edgy and our plan is to make it brand new all over again."
(Reporting by Christine Kearney; Editing by Dale Hudson)