NEW YORK, Sept 16 Best-selling author John
Grisham's first novel, "A Time to Kill," has been adapted for
the stage and is heading for Broadway next month with an
ensemble cast that includes Fred Dalton Thompson of TV's "Law
and Order" and Tom Skerritt, an Emmy-award winner for "Picket
Fences."
Although many of Grisham's nearly two dozen novels have been
turned into popular films, "A Time to Kill," is the first to be
adapted for the stage. The play will open on Oct. 20.
"This is a very different novel from all the other John
Grisham novels," said Tony award-winning playwright Rupert
Holmes, who adapted the legal thriller about racism in the 1980s
in rural Mississippi.
"It sprawls and spills over with emotion and some of the
characters are so much larger than life that you know they had
to have existed because no one would dare invent them that way."
Holmes described the book as Grisham's most human novel and
the ultimate courtroom drama, with a tautness that made it
suitable for adaption for the stage.
"The reason everyone is in that courtroom is because of a
murder that occurred in that very same courtroom in front of
that very same judge with the same prosecutor in the room,"
Holmes said in an interview.
TIMELY ISSUES, MORAL QUESTIONS
Sebastian Arcelus, who appears as Lucas Goodwin in Netflix's
original series "House of Cards," plays Jake Brigance, the
young, idealistic lawyer defending a black man accused of taking
the law into his own hands after his daughter is brutally beaten
and raped.
"The story brings up so many amazing issues that are
inherently theatrical and for me, personally, they are of great
importance," said Arcelus.
"The moral questions that are embedded in those issues are
very timely and we try to approach them from the standpoint of
this story and this context, and all the while putting in the
context of the '80s in the South."
Skerritt, making his Broadway debut in the play with a cast
of 14, portrays a disbarred attorney who helps the defense team,
and Thompson plays Judge Omar "Ichabod" Noose.
"He's kind of like the lion tamer in a three-ring circus,"
Thompson said of his role. "He doesn't suffer fools or anyone
gladly."
It was a role close to Thompson's heart. The former U.S.
senator and one-time Republican presidential hopeful was a
small-town Southern lawyer early in his career, long before he
turned to acting.
Skerritt, who recently has focused on writing and teaching
in Seattle, said conflicts with his film and television work had
prevented him from working on Broadway until now.
"I thought this was some sort of gift," he said. "I'm
overwhelmed and excited and scared."
Grisham has sold more than 250 million books since "A Time
to Kill" was published in 1988. The novel was made into a film
in 1999 starring Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock and Samuel
L. Jackson.
Although Grisham has had some input in the play, director
Ethan McSweeny said both he and Holmes had a real sense of
freedom to do what was needed to adapt the story.
"I am determined to leave little Easter eggs for all
aficionados of Grisham. There could be a trivia contest at the
end," McSweeny said.
