NEW YORK, April 2 Tom Hanks impressed critics
with his Broadway debut in "Lucky Guy", Nora Ephron's final
play, but the late Hollywood writer and director did not fare so
well with her newsroom-set drama that opened on Monday night.
As tabloid journalist Mike McAlary, who won a Pulitzer Prize
covering New York police scandals and lurid crimes for the
Daily News and New York Post, Hanks rewards audiences "with a
committed, generous performance by the real-deal star,"
Entertainment Weekly said.
The Hollywood Reporter said Hanks, a two-time Oscar winner
already seen as a Tony award front-runner for his work in the
play, "is not afraid to make the character an abrasive jerk, yet
the actor's innate integrity ensures that we feel for Mike when
he takes some hard knocks."
McAlary was a hard-drinking, hard-living reporter who died
young, at 41, from cancer in 1998.
"Although he hasn't trod the boards in years, the affable
movie star takes to the stage like a fish to water," Variety
said about Hanks, whose stage acting had been limited to small
Shakespeare productions in the 1970s.
But critics were less enthusiastic about Ephron's play.
"Although it's heartfelt, the show is a hodgepodge.
Long-winded and overly linear, it skates along on a
just-the-facts-ma'am surface like a typical TV movie," the Daily
News said.
The New York Post, where Ephron worked for several years
early in her career in the 1960s, said, "The show springs from
her deep affection for the trade and its ink-stained wretches."
It described the play as a fun, entertaining eulogy.
Like most, the New York Times liked Hanks' work more than
the play itself.
"Hanks is always gamely and industriously present to act as
an animated illustration for (McAlary's) tales," the newspaper
said. "But he's not given much room to be more."
It added that the play "turns out to be little more than the
sum of its anecdotes," and "often feels only newsprint deep," in
contrast with Ephron's sharp film and essay writing.
Entertainment Weekly described the play as "inconsequential
and dramatically inert" and a "dull, stalled play about a
not-particularly-noteworthy mug with a flair for
self-promotion."
The Hollywood Reporter gave the play a split decision,
saying that while it was by no means exceptional drama and not
exactly packed with complexity, it was "intelligently written,
engrossing and laced with crackling humor."
Hanks had a long collaboration with Ephron, including hit
films such as "Sleepless in Seattle" and "You've Got Mail."
Ephron died in June at the age of 71 of complications from
leukemia. Hanks and wife Rita Wilson spoke at her memorial
service.
The reviews, in the end, could prove to be irrelevant. In
its first week of previews, the play took in more $1 million,
along the lines of hits such as "The Book of Mormon," "The Lion
King" and "Wicked."
But critics noted that prospects outside New York, or
without Hanks in the starring role, were uncertain. Ephron's
2002 Broadway play, "Imaginary Friends," closed after a short
run.
