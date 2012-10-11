NEW YORK Oct 11 Tom Hanks will make his
Broadway debut playing a tabloid journalist in "Lucky Guy", a
new drama by the late Nora Ephron, producers said in a statement
on Thursday.
The Hollywood star will continue his long collaboration with
Ephron that has included "Sleepless in Seattle" in 1993 and
"You've Got Mail" in 1998. Ephron died in June at the age of 71
of complications from leukemia.
Based on a true story, "Lucky Guy" opens in April next year,
the statement said, and dramatizes the rise and fall of former
tabloid columnist Mike McAlary as he covers the police scandals
of a polarized, crime-ridden 1980s New York. McAlary died aged
41 in 1998.
Hanks, 56, has won two best actor Oscars for his
performances in "Philadelphia" and "Forrest Gump" and is known
for other popular films, but his stage acting has been limited
to small Shakespeare productions in the 1970s.
Ephron started as a tabloid reporter before becoming known
as a writer of essays, books and screenplays. She penned
romantic comedies such as 1989's "When Harry Met Sally", and
wrote and directed 2009's "Julie & Julia".
"Lucky Guy" is billed as a drama with touches of her famed
acerbic tone.
Her first Broadway play, "Imaginary Friends", was produced
in 2002 and starred Cherry Jones and Swoosie Kurtz. The play was
largely panned by critics.
She also co-authored "Love, Loss, and What I Wore" with her
sister Delia, which was performed Off-Broadway to positive
reviews in 2009 and enjoyed a long run followed by a national
tour.
