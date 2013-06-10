(Recasts with top awards, adds quotes, details)
By Chris Michaud
NEW YORK, June 9 "Kinky Boots" won six Tony
awards on Sunday including the top award of best musical and a
prize for its composer, pop queen Cyndi Lauper, as Broadway
presented its top honors.
Lauper won best score for her first Broadway musical, "Kinky
Boots," an adaptation of a British film about a struggling shoe
factory reinventing itself by making boots for drag queens.
The hit musical topped the nominations with 13 and also won
best actor in a musical for Billy Porter, best choreography,
orchestrations and sound design.
A tearful Lauper said "I can't say I wasn't practicing in
front of the shower curtain for the past couple of days," and
went on to "thank Broadway, for welcoming me."
Porter, who as the strong, proud drag queen is at the show's
heart, said he first watched the Tony telecast at home at age
11, and recalled a performance from the musical "Dreamgirls" by
saying "That moment has changed my life."
The best play Tony was won by "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and
Spike," a crowd-pleasing comic riff on Anton Chekhov's work by
veteran playwright Christopher Durang that stars Sigourney
Weaver and David Hyde Pierce.
Winning his first-ever Tony award, Durang noted that he had
written his first play in the second grade in the 1950s, adding
"It's been a long road."
In an unexpected win, Tracy Letts, who is also an award-
winning playwright ("August: Osage County") was named best actor
in a play for his strongly praised performance in the revival of
"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf," which was widely predicted to
go to Tom Hanks making his Broadway debut in the late Nora
Ephron's journalism drama, "Lucky Guy."
The Edward Albee classic also won the Tony for best revival
of a play.
Cicely Tyson won best actress in a play for her moving
portrayal of an elderly woman returning to her former home in
the revival of "The Trip to Bountiful," marking her return to
Broadway after some 30 years.
Speaking with deliberation and poise, Tyson, 79, noted she
had a "burning desire" to do just one more play and remarked a
teleprompter was saying "Please wrap it up. Well, that's exactly
what you did to me," she continued. "You wrapped me up in your
arms after 30 years and now, I can go home with a Tony."
"Matilda the Musical," an Olivier award-winning production
based on a story by Roald Dahl about a precocious little girl
that received ecstatic reviews and 12 nominations, came away
with four awards, including best book of a musical and best
featured actor in a musical for Gabriel Ebert.
Veteran television, film and theater actress Andrea Martin
won best featured actress in a musical for an acclaimed
circus-themed revival of the 1970s hit "Pippin," which won four
Tonys including best revival of a musical, best actress in a
musical Patina Miller and best director for Diane Paulus.
Women won both the directing honors with Pam MacKinnon
taking home the Tony for play direction for "Who's Afraid of
Virginia Woolf?"
Judith Light, known to television audiences for the sitcom
"Who's the Boss" but also an acclaimed stage actress, won her
second consecutive Tony, for "The Assembled Parties."
She paid tribute to her fellow nominees, saying "you have
made this a celebration, not a competition." Light won the same
award last year for "Other Desert Cities."
Courtney B. Vance won best featured actor in a play for
"Lucky Guy," saying backstage as his gazed at his award, "It's
nice to meet you fella'."
The show at Radio City Music Hall and broadcast on CBS
featured appearances by the casts of "Kinky Boots, "Matilda" and
"Pippin." It opened with host Neil Patrick Harris leading a
lavish, satirical production featuring the casts of those shows
as well as "Cinderella," "Spiderman" and even Mike Tyson, who
did a one-man show this season and dueted with Harris.
Presenters included Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Cuba Gooding
Jr, Jesse Eisenberg, Jon Cryer, Liam Neeson, Jake Gyllenhaal,
Anna Kendrick, Zachary Quinto, Sally Field, Jesse Tyler Ferguson
and Matthew Broderick.
Other highlights included a special tribute to the musical
"Phantom of the Opera," Broadway's longest-running show which is
still going strong after opening in 1988.
(Additional reporting by Kat Wiessner; Editing by Eric Walsh)