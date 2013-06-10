Actor Neil Patrick Harris hosts the American Theatre Wing's annual Tony Awards in New York June 9, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The musical "Kinky Boots" led the Tony Awards on Sunday with six wins, including the top prize best musical. Following are winners for Broadway's highest honors, which were awarded at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

Best musical:

"Kinky Boots"

Best play:

"Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike" by Christopher Durang

Best revival of a play:

"Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

Best revival of a musical:

"Pippin"

Best performance by an actor in leading role in a play:

Tracy Letts, "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a play:

Cicely Tyson, "The Trip to Bountiful"

Best performance by an actor in a leading role in a musical:

Billy Porter, "Kinky Boots"

Best performance by an actress in a leading role in a musical:

Patina Miller, "Pippin"

