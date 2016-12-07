LONDON Dec 7 British transport company
Stagecoach said its annual earnings outlook was broadly
unchanged despite lower bus profits, as it planned to lift its
dividend to reflect its confidence in future appetite for public
transport.
For the six months ended Oct 29, Stagecoach, which runs bus
and train services in different parts of Britain, reported
adjusted earnings per share of 14.4 pence, in line with a
consensus forecast.
In its UK bus division, profits fell 7.4 percent as people
took fewer journeys, which it blamed on economic weakness in
some regional areas and more congested roads.
The company said overall it was confident in the future and
proposed raising its interim dividend per share by 8.6 percent
to 3.8 pence.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)