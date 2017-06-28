* CEO sees East Coast rail line profitable from 2019
* New deal for East Coast franchise seen in next 12 months
* Short-term outlook for rail, buses seen challenging
By Sanjeeban Sarkar and Paul Sandle
LONDON, June 28 British rail and bus operator
Stagecoach Group reported a 15.3 percent drop in
full-year pretax profit and took a 84 million pound charge
against its unprofitable East Coast rail franchise on Wednesday,
sending its shares to a seven-year low.
Chief Executive Martin Griffiths said revenue growth on the
East Coast rail line had not met expectations when it bid for
the franchise in 2013-2014, and it was making provisions to
reflect losses over the next two years.
"But based on our contractual position, I am confident that
Virgin Trains East Coast will become profitable again from 2019
onwards," he said.
The East Coast line is the main rail link between London
and Edinburgh, the Scottish capital, and it serves more than 20
million customers a year.
Stagecoach, which owns 90 percent of Virgin Trains East
Coast, is talking to the government about new terms for the
contract, he said, in part to reflect Network Rail's investment
plans.
Talks were not progressing as quickly as hoped due to
political uncertainty, he said, but he expected a deal to be
agreed in the next 12 months.
Griffiths said the short-term outlook for the rail and bus
sector in general was "challenging".
"The economy is tougher, political uncertainty and terrorism
is impacting what we are seeing in our businesses and
particularly in UK rail," he said.
Shares in Stagecoach, which runs buses in Britain and North
America, as well as rail services, were trading down 11 percent
at 180 pence at 0949 GMT, the lowest level since December 2009.
Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo, who has a "sell" rating on the
stock, said Stagecoach's results were below his forecasts,
although an unusually low tax rate saw earnings per share match
expectations.
He said the exceptional charges, mostly related to the East
Coast franchise, were "substantial".
Stagecoach reported a pretax profit of 158.7 million pounds
for the year ended April 29. Full-year revenue rose to 3.94
billion pounds from 3.87 billion pounds a year earlier.
"We remain cautious on the short-term outlook for revenue
trends and operating profit in our bus and rail markets in the
UK," the company said.
Stagecoach recently lost the franchise to run South West
trains to a consortium of FirstGroup and Hong Kong’s MTR
($1 = 0.7799 pounds)
