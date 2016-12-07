(Adds CEO comment, share price)
LONDON Dec 7 British transport company
Stagecoach stuck to its forecast for a dip in annual
earnings, saying improving demand for rail travel would help
offset weakness in its bus business.
The company, whose shares gained 3.5 percent after the
trading update, said it was confident in the future and lifted
its interim dividend by 8.6 percent to 3.8 pence per share.
The shares are however down by more than a quarter this
year, reflecting what the company describes as "subdued" revenue
trends and specific concerns over passenger numbers on East
Coast trains between London and Scotland.
The chief executive of the company, which also operates
London commuter rail services on South West Trains, threw his
weight behind planned government changes to train contracts.
The British government plans to overhaul the country's
much-criticised railways to try to improve efficiency and end
derided excuses for poor services such as the wrong kind of snow
or leaves causing delays on the line.
That would be done through new management teams which would
give train operators like Stagecoach a role in managing the
tracks alongside Network Rail, the state-owned infrastructure
company.
Martin Griffiths, the chief executive of Stagecoach, said
that proposals would make management more accountable and better
equipped to resolve issues.
"If we can actually see this now happen and build on it
positively and make the words become real action then I endorse
it absolutely," he said in an interview on Wednesday.
In the six months to Oct. 29, Stagecoach said a poor service
from Network Rail, whose maintenance can cause delays, hit its
rail business and meant fewer passengers used its services.
For the year to the end of April 2017, Stagecoach said its
forecast for earnings per share (EPS) was broadly unchanged,
with the current analyst consensus standing at about 25 pence,
after it reported half-year EPS of 14.4 pence on Wednesday.
The EPS figure was 27.7p last year.
The company sought to reassure investors over the East Coast
line, saying it would be profitable over the contract to 2023
and that revenue growth was expected to accelerate in the
second-half of this year.
The forecast for the year includes a change in profit
breakdown as a recovery in rail passenger numbers, helped by
pricing changes and additional marketing on routes to Scotland,
makes up for lower demand for bus journeys.
In some regions, like northern England and Scotland,
economic weakness has reduced bus travel, while people are using
their cars more due to the lower price of fuel, Stagecoach said.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton/Keith Weir)