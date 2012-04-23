* Stagecoach UK rail like-for-like sales up 8.8 percent
* Stagecoach UK bus like-for-like sales up 2.7 percent
By Abhishek Takle and Brenton Cordeiro
April 23 Rail and bus operator Stagecoach Group
Plc's positive forecast indicated that it was likely to
fare better than rivals including FirstGroup, allaying
fears that it would be hit by government cutbacks and economic
weakness.
Stagecoach, which transports 2.5 million passengers a day,
said all its units would at least maintain their level of
profitability for financial year 2013.
UK's bus industry has come under pressure as austerity
measures have forced the government and local councils to reduce
subsidies to bus operators.
But Stagecoach reported that regional operations for its UK
bus segment grew 2.7 percent in like-for-like sales.
The group's British bus operations have been under the
spotlight ever since rival FirstGroup issued a profit warning at
the end of March that triggered a spate of broker downgrades and
wiped a third off FirstGroup's shares.
"(Stagecoach's) UK bus is not seeing the same margin
pressure as First Group," Nomura's Andrew Evans said.
FirstGroup said last month that lower economic activity,
particularly in Scotland and the North of England, hurt the
performance of its UK bus business.
"We remain positive on Stagecoach," Gerald Khoo of Espirito
Santo Investment Bank said.
"The shares have recovered some of the ground lost since the
recent FirstGroup warning, but this trading statement has
reassured us that there is no direct read across from the
latter's problems."
National Express Group had also said it expected
passenger revenue to continue to grow in its bus and coach
divisions in 2012, as people opt to travel by bus due to higher
fuel costs and more expensive rail travel.
U.S. BRIGHT SPOT
The U.S. market has been a bright spot for UK transport
operators. National Express reported a 5 percent increase in
North America revenue last month while FirstGroup said its U.S.
school bus and Greyhound operations continued to perform well.
Stagecoach's North America bus business' like-for-like sales
rose 14 percent in the 11 months ended March.
For the 48 weeks ended April 1, Stagecoach reported an 8.8
percent increase in like-for-like sales at its UK rail business
-- its largest business -- which includes London commuter
franchise South West Trains.
Stagecoach's shares were trading down about 1 percent at
249.1 pence at 1220 GMT on Monday on the London Stock Exchange.