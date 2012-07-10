* Says withdrawing from 2.8 mln stg deal to buy local bus unit

* Abandons deal after it was referred to the competition regulator

LONDON, July 10 British bus and rail operator Stagecoach scrapped plans to buy a small, local bus business from rival operator FirstGroup after the OFT, the UK consumer protection watchdog, referred the deal to the competition regulator.

"We are extremely disappointed at the decision to refer what is a relatively small transaction to the Competition Commission. We do not believe we can justify spending further money and management time on what has already been a lengthy process," a Stagecoach spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move by the OFT, announced earlier on Tuesday, comes after Britain's bus industry was singled out for its lack of competition by the mergers regulator in a report in December last year.

Britain's OFT said it believed the deal would reduce competition in local bus services in the North Devon area of south west England.

Stagecoach, whose shares traded up 1 percent to 274.4 pence at 1307 GMT valuing the company at about 1.6 billion pounds ($2.5 billion), had agreed the 2.8 million pound acquisition of FirstGroup's North Devon and Torridge bus business in March.