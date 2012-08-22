* Says overall group profitability remained good in Q1
* Says making good progress with its Great Western bid
* FD Griffiths to become CEO, Souter named as chairman
LONDON, Aug 22 British transport group
Stagecoach said it had traded well in its first-quarter
due to a strong performance from its British rail and U.S. bus
businesses.
The Scotland-based company, which also announced a raft of
management changes, on Wednesday said like-for-like revenues at
its British rail unit rose 6.8 percent in the twelve weeks to
July 22, while sales at its North America coach business, which
includes Megabus, rose 10.4 percent.
Its British regional bus division reported a 4.1 percent
sales uplift during the period but its London bus business
posted revenues down 5.7 percent after it dropped some contracts
as part of a restructuring drive.
Stagecoach said the overall profitability of the group had
remained good, and that there had been no significant change to
its annual pretax profit forecasts.
Virgin Rail, jointly owned by Stagecoach and Richard
Branson's Virgin Group, was last week stripped of the West Coast
Mainline franchise, which runs from London to Scotland, after
Britain's Department for Transport awarded the 13 year franchise
to rival FirstGroup.
Stagecoach, which transports some 2.5 million passengers a
day, is however shortlisted for Britain's Greater Western and
Thameslink rail franchises.
"Stagecoach is shortlisted for both of the other UK rail
franchises it applied for and we are making good progress with
our bid for the Great Western franchise," the company said.
"We will also consider other rail franchise opportunities as
these arise."
Stagecoach also said its chief executive Brian Souter would
stand down and become the company's chairman in May 2013,
replacing George Mathewson who is retiring. Martin Griffiths,
the company's finance director, will take over as chief
executive, the company said.
Shares in the company, which have risen a quarter in the
last three months, closed at 297.2 pence on Tuesday, valuing the
group at around 1.7 billion pounds ($2.7 billion).