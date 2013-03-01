LONDON, March 1 Transport operator Stagecoach said strong growth at its British bus and rail businesses would make up for weather-related disruption and rising costs at its North American unit.

The Scotland-based company on Friday said recent extreme weather in parts of the United States and the costs of building its business in the competitive North American intercity coach market had led it to lower its short-term operating profit expectations for the U.S. division.

However, Stagecoach said the impact of the U.S. problems had been largely offset at group level by good trading across its British businesses and lower than expected finance charges.

Its British regional bus division reported a 3.8 percent uplift in underlying sales in the 40 weeks to Feb. 3, while its London bus business posted revenues up 1.5 percent after a recent restructuring drive.

The group's UK rail business reported a 6.6 percent rise in sales during the period, while Virgin Rail, which Stagecoach operates with Richard Branson's Virgin Group, delivered a 3.3 percent sales rise.

Its North American bus business, which includes yellow school bus services and Megabus, grew sales by 10.4 percent in the nine months to the end of January, despite severe storms in the north east of the U.S.

The company said the overall profitability of the group had remained good and there has been no significant change to its profit expectations for the year to the end of April.

Stagecoach is expected to report an average annual pretax profit of 210 million pounds ($318.77 million), according to Thomson Reuters data.

Rival UK-based bus, coach and trains operator National Express reported a 9 percent drop in profits on Thursday after the removal of a government subsidy.