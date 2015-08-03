LONDON Aug 3 Dutch leather chemicals company
Stahl's withdrawal of an opportunistic 585 million
euro-equivalent ($641.75 million) dividend recapitalisation
shows that investors are becoming more selective about credit as
macroeconomic concerns mount.
Investors are becoming less willing to accept aggressive
terms on leveraged loans for companies with lower credit ratings
or chequered credit histories in a bid to avoid potential credit
losses.
Aggressive deals were done earlier this year to take
advantage of hot market conditions. Robust liquidity and strong
investor demand helped sponsors to cut borrowing costs by
refinancing leveraged loans or taking cash out of businesses as
an alternative to selling or floating companies.
Opportunistic refinancings were completed earlier this
summer for several strong, well-known credits, including Altice
and Numericable, but a flurry of more
attractive M&A deals in July diverted investors' attention.
Investors are now refocussing on credit and rejecting more
aggressive deals particularly shareholder's requests to
releverage by taking equity out of the businesses.
"Investors and banks don't like recapitalisations, they're
opportunistic. Banks are pickier now and there is less tolerance
for weaker credits," a senior loan banker said.
This is the second time this year that opportunistic deals
have run into resistance from investors - several opportunistic
deals were pulled in June, when Greece's position in the
eurozone was unclear.
These deals included a repricing for Wendel's
Spanish fibre network operator Ufinet and a dividend
recapitalisation for IK Investment Partners' German industrial
weighing specialist Schenck Process.
FALLING SHORT
Wendel bought a stake in Stahl in 2006 and restructured the
company in 2010 when it cut debt in the business to 195 million
euros from 350 million euros and injected 60 million euros of
new equity, which boosted its equity stake to 92 percent from 48
percent. Lenders and management owned the remainder.
The French private equity company launched a 585 million
euro-equivalent dividend recapitalisation of Stahl in July after
failing to agree a sale of the business, despite attracting
interest from buyout firms including Apollo, CVC and Cinven as
well as an Asian chemicals group.
Offers valued the business eight times Stahl's core
earnings, falling short of Wendel's target of 10 times.
Credit Suisse led the covenant-lite recapitalisation, which
was intended to pay out 280 million euros in dividends,
including 210 million euros to Wendel, and releverage Stahl to
4.1 times debt to earnings from around two times.
The deal was sold in the US leveraged loan market, but was
withdrawn from syndication on July 24, after US investors failed
to support the deal.
"Everyone in the US knew it had a tainted story and not much
was disclosed in the due diligence so people didn't want to
touch it," an investor said.
Investors were not happy about the amount of cash being
withdrawn from the business and wanted to be paid more on the
540 million euros, dollar-denominated term loan B, which had
price guidance of 400 basis points (bp), with a 1 percent floor
at 99.5 OID.
"Had it not involved a dividend and the loan not been so
tightly priced, Wendel might have been OK and got the Stahl deal
done. Another 50bp could have got it over the line with
investors," a second senior loan banker said.
Wendel's plans for Stahl are unclear. It may relaunch the
dividend recapitalisation or sale later this year if market
conditions improve or hold the business for longer.
Wendel extracted some value from Stahl in 2013 when it
received 50 million euros following its merger with Swiss-based
chemicals group Clariant's leather chemicals business,
but the French buyout house is looking for an exit after owning
the company for almost 10 years, sources said.
Stahl is also starting to attract the attention of more
specialised credit investors.
"Wendel can either hold on to it and play a waiting game or
become more realistic in its expectations," the second banker
said.
($1 = 0.9116 euros)
(Editing by Tessa Walsh)