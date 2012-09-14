* Small players in Italy are worst-affected
* Defaults also seen in the UK, Scandinavia
* Stock devaluation hits stockholders, service centres
By Silvia Antonioli
STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 The number of European
stainless steel buyers defaulting on contracts has risen in the
last few months as prices of the alloy have plummeted and
cash-strapped buyers are struggling to get credit, market
players said this week.
Prices of stainless steel products have lost about 15
percent of their value in the last six months in Europe, mainly
due to a fall in raw material costs and declining demand.
The 2mm 304 series cold rolled coil delivered to customers
in Northern Europe fell from 2730 euros ($3,500) in March to
2400 euros in September, according to price provider Platts SBB.
The product devaluation and tougher credit conditions have
forced some buyers to default on contracts, traders said.
"With prices falling so much it's obvious that people don't
want material booked previously at much higher prices," one
trader said on the sidelines of a Metal Bulletin stainless steel
conference. "Prices are stabilising now but the market outlook
is still gloomy."
Small players in Italy have been most affected, but the rest
of Europe has not been immune, traders said, citing cases of
defaults in other southern European countries, the UK and
Scandinavia.
The German market was in a slightly better shape, they said.
The deteriorating financial conditions of all players in the
value chain and the reluctance of banks to lend money for
projects in construction and manufacturing were also weighing.
"At this point it is difficult to get credit even for the
day-to-day activity," said a source at a stockholding company.
Stainless steel stockholders and service centres, which have
seen their inventories devalue dramatically since the beginning
of the year, are having a hard time and defaulting on contracts,
market players said.
"We are having problems particularly in Italy, which is a
major stainless steel market," a source at a large producer
said. "The key accounts are still ok but some smaller players
are not paying for material we delivered months ago."
The ceo of Spanish firm Acerinox, one of the
world's largest stainless steel producers, said in an interview
earlier this week that he had not had any default but it had
agreed to finance or extend payment terms for some of its
customers affected by the banking crisis.
"I think we are handling our risk very well but in some
cases we have to support our end-users, we have to support the
good customers," he said.
($1 = 0.7748 euros)
(Editing by James Jukwey)