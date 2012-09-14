* Small players in Italy are worst-affected

* Defaults also seen in the UK, Scandinavia

* Stock devaluation hits stockholders, service centres

By Silvia Antonioli

STOCKHOLM, Sept 14 The number of European stainless steel buyers defaulting on contracts has risen in the last few months as prices of the alloy have plummeted and cash-strapped buyers are struggling to get credit, market players said this week.

Prices of stainless steel products have lost about 15 percent of their value in the last six months in Europe, mainly due to a fall in raw material costs and declining demand.

The 2mm 304 series cold rolled coil delivered to customers in Northern Europe fell from 2730 euros ($3,500) in March to 2400 euros in September, according to price provider Platts SBB.

The product devaluation and tougher credit conditions have forced some buyers to default on contracts, traders said.

"With prices falling so much it's obvious that people don't want material booked previously at much higher prices," one trader said on the sidelines of a Metal Bulletin stainless steel conference. "Prices are stabilising now but the market outlook is still gloomy."

Small players in Italy have been most affected, but the rest of Europe has not been immune, traders said, citing cases of defaults in other southern European countries, the UK and Scandinavia.

The German market was in a slightly better shape, they said.

The deteriorating financial conditions of all players in the value chain and the reluctance of banks to lend money for projects in construction and manufacturing were also weighing.

"At this point it is difficult to get credit even for the day-to-day activity," said a source at a stockholding company.

Stainless steel stockholders and service centres, which have seen their inventories devalue dramatically since the beginning of the year, are having a hard time and defaulting on contracts, market players said.

"We are having problems particularly in Italy, which is a major stainless steel market," a source at a large producer said. "The key accounts are still ok but some smaller players are not paying for material we delivered months ago."

The ceo of Spanish firm Acerinox, one of the world's largest stainless steel producers, said in an interview earlier this week that he had not had any default but it had agreed to finance or extend payment terms for some of its customers affected by the banking crisis.

"I think we are handling our risk very well but in some cases we have to support our end-users, we have to support the good customers," he said.

($1 = 0.7748 euros) (Editing by James Jukwey)