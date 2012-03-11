By Dinesh Nair
| DUBAI, March 11
DUBAI, March 11 Standard Chartered
has sought a full commercial banking licence from the
Saudi central bank as the UK lender aims to plug the biggest gap
in its growing Gulf Arab business, two sources familiar with the
matter said on Sunday.
With multi-billion dollar spending plans to beef up
infrastructure, housing and education, Saudi Arabia tops the
list of global institutions seeking to tap growth in the
oil-rich Gulf Arab region.
The kingdom is also on the verge of opening up its stock
markets to foreign direct investors.
StanChart received a capital markets licence in the kingdom
last year and has set up a team on the ground, but a full
banking licence would enable the bank to offer a variety of
services to the growing Saudi population.
The bank applied for a licence from the central bank more
than a year ago but has yet to hear back, one of the sources
said, speaking on condition of anonymity as the matter has not
been made public yet.
A spokesman for the lender in Dubai declined to comment.
The London-headquartered bank, which makes more than
three-quarters of its profit in Asia, posted its ninth
consecutive year of record earnings in 2011 on the back of
buoyant growth in Hong Kong and Singapore, although rising
competition for staff pushed up its wage bill.
The Saudi banking sector is expected to post higher revenue
in 2012, fuelled by higher loan growth and fee income and
falling provisions for bad loans, NCB Capital said in a report
in December.
StanChart was reportedly considering bids for Royal Bank of
Scotland's 40-percent stake in Saudi Hollandi Bank
in 2008.
Foreign banks conducting commercial banking in the kingdom
are required to partner with local institutions. HSBC
conducts business there mainly through its affiliate Saudi
British Bank, while France's Credit Agricole
partly owns Banque Saudi Fransi
StanChart's private equity arm bought a minority stake in a
Saudi Binladin Group unit for $75 million last year.