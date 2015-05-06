(Adds comments from chairman, investors, Greenpeace)
By Steve Slater
LONDON May 6 Standard Chartered said
it expected Britain to increase its bank levy again and the
rising cost of the tax was a key issue in its assessment of
whether to keep its headquarters in London or move to Asia.
Standard Chartered Chairman John Peace told investors on
Wednesday the Asia-focused bank had "no current plans to move"
but was keeping its domicile under review. Rival HSBC
is formally reviewing the best place for its HQ and will decide
whether to move in the next few months.
"We are listening carefully to our shareholders on this
issue ... in light of the latest increase in the bank levy, the
likelihood of further increases and the impact on the group's
costs," Peace said at the annual shareholder meeting.
Analysts said a move could make more sense for Standard
Chartered than HSBC, but the bank had other operating problems
that would be a higher priority for its new chief executive.
Former JPMorgan investment bank boss Bill Winters is
taking over as CEO from Peter Sands on June 10. Winters started
working at the bank last week, and has been meeting shareholders
and visiting operations.
Standard Chartered is trying to turn around its performance
after a torrid two years and a purge of leadership. The bank is
trying to cut costs and shrink its loan book to improve its
profitability and deal with concerns about its capital.
The bank's shares are up 13 percent since Winters was
appointed in February. One shareholder at the meeting said
Winters was "the bearer of hope" for the bank.
Former McKinsey consultant Sands told investors he was proud
of his 13 years at the bank, including more than eight as CEO.
"Along the way we've had many ups and downs, we've had great
successes and made our share of mistakes," he said.
Peace said the bank was taking action to revive its
fortunes, but was "being careful not to take any knee-jerk
actions which may damage the long term prospects."
The bank also came under fire from environmental group
Greenpeace for advising and funding a controversial Australian
coal mining project, and was urged to end its relationship with
any company involved in the Carmichael mine.
Peace said the bank was looking into the issue and would go
no further until it was "satisfied with all the environmental
aspects," but refused to say if it was funding the project.
(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Keith Weir)