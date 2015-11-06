HONG KONG Nov 6 Simon Perkins, the Singapore-based global head of aviation finance at Standard Chartered, who has helped the bank expand in the booming industry, is leaving the firm, people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

The move comes days after Standard Chartered announced plans to axe 15,000 jobs as part of a big restructuring to cut costs and improve profitability in the face of a tougher regulatory landscape.

Perkins has been with the bank for more than a decade. Standard Chartered declined to comment. Perkins could not be immediately reached for comment. The sources declined to be identified as the information is not public. (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Additional reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Denny Thomas and Muralikumar Anantharaman)