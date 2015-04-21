JAKARTA, April 21 Standard Chartered PLC
has no intention to sell its stake in Indonesia's Bank
Permata Tbk, the British lender's Southeast Asia head
said on Tuesday.
Standard Chartered and Indonesian conglomerate PT Astra
International Tbk owned 45 percent each in Bank
Permata as of December 2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"We do not have the intention of disposal (of the stake) at
this stage," Lim Cheng Teck, CEO for ASEAN at Standard
Chartered, told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum in Jakarta.
Standard Chartered's abrupt move to shut its global equities
business in January could be a prelude to the lender selling off
stakes in a number of Asian banks as it looked to boost capital,
people familiar with the lender's thinking had previously said.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata and Cindy Silviana)