LONDON Aug 1 Standard Chartered's top
two executives both said they were "very happy" at the
Asia-focused bank as they played down talk linking them to the
vacant CEO position at rival Barclays.
Richard Meddings, the finance director tipped as a possible
contender for the role left open by last month's sudden exit of
Bob Diamond, refused to be drawn specifically on the Barclays
job.
"The stories that go around about executive changes are
fairly frequent and we never comment on them," he said.
"I'm very happy at Standard Chartered as part of the
leadership team, helping to manage a bank that is growing
strongly."
Peter Sands, Standard Chartered's Chief Executive, gave a
similar response to the Barclays speculation or that he could
become the next governor of the Bank of England.
"Our names get linked to various things. I'm certainly very
happy, we have a very good bank here we are running and a very
good team," said Sands, 50.
Meddings, 54, has been finance director since Sands stepped
up to CEO almost six years ago. He was previously finance
director at Woolwich, the mortgage lender bought by Barclays,
and then became Barclays' group financial controller.
Both Sands and Meddings are highly regarded by analysts and
investors. They were speaking after Standard Chartered said
first-half profits rose 9 percent, setting it up for a 10th
straight year of record profits.
Barclays is searching for a CEO and chairman after both quit
following an interest rate rigging scandal, but the jobs may see
increased political and regulatory interference, which investors
fear could deter candidates.