HONG KONG, Aug 11 (IFR) - Standard Chartered began marketing US dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 securities on Thursday, just a day after the Royal Bank of Scotland smashed open that market and drew US$15bn in demand for its issue.

Price guidance on StanChart's AT1 perpetual non-call April 2022 bonds has been announced at around 8%.

While UK lenders have raised over £8bn-equivalent in senior and Tier 2 debt since the EU referendum, this is the first time they have tried to sell AT1 - an asset class buffeted by volatility early this year. Apart from HSBC, no other UK bank has raised this type of capital so far this year.

StanChart's bonds will convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratios fall below 7%.

StanChart, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and UBS are joint lead managers.

The bonds are expected to be rated Ba1/BB-/BBB- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch). (Reporting By Frances Yoon)