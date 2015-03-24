LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - Standard Chartered is planning roadshow meetings for a US dollar Additional Tier 1 bond from Tuesday March 24 until Thursday March 26.

Standard Chartered Bank and Barclays are structuring advisers and joint lead managers, while Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and UBS are joint leads.

The Additional Tier 1 deal's documentation is RegS/144A, with a 7% CET1 trigger equity conversion. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, editing by; Julian Baker)