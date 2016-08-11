BRIEF-Gulfmark reaches debt restructuring agreement with certain noteholders
* Gulfmark reaches agreement with certain noteholders on debt restructuring to significantly reduce debt
LONDON, Aug 11 (IFR) - Demand for Standard Chartered's Additional Tier 1 bond issue is in excess of US$17bn, according to a lead.
Guidance has been revised to 7.625% area for the perpetual non-call April 2022 trade, moving in from the 8% area initial price thoughts set during the Asian hours.
StanChart's bonds will convert into equity if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratios fall below 7%.
StanChart, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Societe Generale and UBS are joint lead managers.
The bonds are expected to be rated Ba1/BB-/BBB- (Moody's/S&P/Fitch). (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Robert Smith)
May 15 U.S. teen fashion retailer Rue21 Inc filed for Chapter 11 protection on Monday in the Western District of Pennsylvania bankruptcy court.