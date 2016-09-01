BRIEF-International Company for Leasing Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax EGP 21.1 million versus EGP 15.6 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2pyhtW3 ) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Sept 1 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has begun soft sounding investors for a dual-tranche Samurai offering.
The 3.5 and five-year notes are being floated at around 25bp and 50bp-55bp over yen offer-side swaps.
They are expected to be rated A1/BBB+/A+.
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko are joint lead managers. (Reporting by Frances Yoon)
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders $4.7 million versus $3 million year ago