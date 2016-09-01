HONG KONG, Sept 1 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has begun soft sounding investors for a dual-tranche Samurai offering.

The 3.5 and five-year notes are being floated at around 25bp and 50bp-55bp over yen offer-side swaps.

They are expected to be rated A1/BBB+/A+.

Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley, Mizuho, Nomura and SMBC Nikko are joint lead managers. (Reporting by Frances Yoon)