BRIEF-Panora REIT reports Q1 revenue of 13.5 million lira
* Q1 REVENUE OF 13.5 MILLION LIRA ($3.77 MILLION) VERSUS 13.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
Jan 8 Standard Chartered Plc :
* Reporting line changes & senior staff retirements
* Retirement of Richard Goulding as chief risk officer and Jan Verplancke as chief information officer
* Verplancke also retires as group head of technology and operations from group
* Group will make an announcement on Verplancke 's successor shortly. Verplancke will stay on until his successor has been
* Group is also announcing that day-to-day reporting line of Standard Chartered's group corporate development and strategy functions will move CEO to group finance director with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q1 REVENUE OF 13.5 MILLION LIRA ($3.77 MILLION) VERSUS 13.0 MILLION LIRA YEAR AGO
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 6,842 LIRA VERSUS PROFIT OF 177,619 LIRA YEAR AGO