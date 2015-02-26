SINGAPORE Feb 26 Singapore state investor
Temasek Holdings welcomed on Wednesday the appointment
of Bill Winters as Standard Chartered's new chief
executive.
"We take this opportunity to welcome Bill Winters as the
next CEO of Standard Chartered, to build on and grow its
excellent franchise," Temasek said in a statement.
"He brings with him considerable experience as well as an
excellent reputation for building good teams."
"This on-going process for board renewal must continue as
the requirements and challenges facing the banking and financial
sector across the world have become much more complex and
onerous," Temasek added.
Temasek, which has a 17.7 percent stake in Standard
Chartered, has been the bank's biggest investor since 2006.
People familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters
that Temasek was unhappy about the performance of its investment
and had called for a succession plan for the CEO.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)