LONDON, July 27 Standard Chartered has
named former deputy governor of the Bank of Spain Jose Vinals as
its new Chairman, replacing the outgoing John Peace, the bank
said on Wednesday.
Vinals will join the bank as Chairman designate on October 3
and succeed Peace on December 1, StanChart said. The
announcement ends a more than year-long search after the bank
announced Peace would step down in February last year.
The bank has also named Naguib Kheraj, who led the search
for a new chairman at the emerging markets-focused lender, as
its new deputy chairman.
