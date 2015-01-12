LONDON Jan 12 Asia-focused bank Standard
Chartered could need $4.4 billion of extra provisions
to cover losses from commodities loans, potentially forcing it
to raise billions of dollars from investors, analysts said on
Monday.
Credit Suisse analysts said the losses could force Standard
Chartered to raise $6.9 billion to improve its core capital
ratio to 11 percent by the end of the year.
"We think the needed provisioning could be large enough to
require further capital measures, such as further equity raisin,
and/or dividend reductions," analyst Carla Antunes-Silva said in
a note.
Standard Chartered's shares were down 2.3 percent at 923
pence by 1330 GMT, the weakest major European bank.
A jump in Standard Chartered's bad debts in the third
quarter has prompted concern that it could face heavy losses
from commodities loans after the fall in the price of oil and
commodities.
Credit Suisse's estimate was based on an "adverse" scenario
that would see the bank need $4.4 billion to maintain its
capital ratio, based on a potential $2.6 billion of pretax
provisioning for commodities loans that sour and a higher
risk-weighting on the loans.
It said the bank could announce a rights issue or cut the
dividend at its 2014 results, due on March 4.
Standard Chartered declined to comment.
"We believe the last two years of de-rating have been driven
largely by weaker revenue and that the asset quality
deterioration leg is now setting in," said Credit Suisse,
maintaining its "underperform" rating on the stock.
Analysts at JPMorgan and Jefferies also cut their target
prices on the stock on Monday, saying that credit quality could
deteriorate.
Standard Chartered CEO Peter Sands is under pressure after a
troubled two years in which profits have fallen, halting a
decade of record earnings. Some investors have said that Sands
should go or the bank should set out succession plans.
Sands last week announced plans to close the bulk of the
bank's equities business and axe 4,000 jobs in retail banking as
part of a turnaround plan to cut costs and sharpen its
focus.
The London-based bank issued three profit warnings last year
and saw its shares tumble 29 percent.
Credit Suisse said that its analysis was based on default
probabilities across Asian energy, metals and mining companies
and an assessment of Standard Chartered's commodities portfolio.
