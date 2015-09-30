DUBAI, Sept 30 Standard Chartered plans
to hire several financial crime-fighting staff in the Middle
East, according to online jobs postings, as it seeks to
strengthen controls after legal and compliance problems in the
United States.
The bank is hiring a head of sanctions for the Middle East,
North Africa and Pakistan to ensure the bank's work complies
with sanctions requirements, as well as a regional head of
learning and training within financial crime compliance, and
other staff within compliance, according to postings on
LinkedIn.
A spokesman for Standard Chartered said it continued to
build on its investments in legal and regulatory capabilities.
"We have a significant programme of work underway to enhance our
capabilities, systems and controls around financial crime," the
spokesman said.
Standard Chartered has been ramping up its global staffing
to police its transactions for criminal activity in recent
months and in August named former JPMorgan employee
Carmel Speers as head of financial crime compliance for the
Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan, based in Dubai.
The British bank has had a tricky time with U.S. and New
York authorities since being fined three years ago for
sanctions-related violations. Deferred prosecution agreements
from the 2012 deals remain in effect, and U.S. prosecutors are
still investigating potential violations.
The hiring spree follows the departure of staff from other
parts of the business in the region earlier this year.
Viswanathan Shankar, chief executive of Europe, Middle East,
Africa and Americas, resigned, while Christos Papadopoulos will
stand down in October from his position as regional chief
executive of the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan.
