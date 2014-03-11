BRIEF-Hope Bancorp to acquire Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp
* Hope Bancorp announces acquisition of Seattle-based U & I Financial Corp.
LUSAKA, March 11 Standard Chartered's private equity arm has acquired a quarter of Zambia's Copperbelt Energy Corporation Plc for $57 million, its first investment in the growing African power industry.
The bank will take 25.8 percent of the Lusaka-listed power supplier by acquiring a stake in parent company Zambian Energy Corporation, Standard Chartered and Copperbelt said in a joint statement on Tuesday.
Copperbelt, which supplies power to mines in Africa's largest copper producer, has recently acquired stakes in a power company and power plant in Nigeria.
A lack of power is a serious hurdle for many sub-Saharan economies, even as they benefit from rising incomes and investment from China.
London-based Standard Chartered has been ramping up its private equity investments in Africa.
In January Standard Chartered said it had bought 13 percent in Botswana-listed supermarket chain Choppies Enterprises , a deal that was likely worth around $60 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.
CALGARY, Alberta, Jan 23 Canada has a "very special status" and is unlikely to be hit hard by changes the United States wants to make to the NAFTA trade accord, the head of a business advisory council to U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday.
* Qtrly trust FFO for three months ended December 31, 2016 was $0.42 per unit