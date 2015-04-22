LONDON, April 22 Standard Chartered has
appointed the former head of Britain's security and intelligence
body GCHQ to its new financial crime committee as part of
efforts to strengthen its cyber defences.
The Asia-focused bank said Iain Lobban would become a member
and senior advisor to the committee responsible for matters
including anti-money laundering, sanctions compliance and
prevention of corruption.
Lobban was director of GCHQ, Britain's electronic
intelligence gathering agency, from mid-2008 to late 2014.
Standard Chartered said cybersecurity had been at the heart
of Lobban's role in recent year. Cyber criminals pose a rising
threat to the public and private sector, and banks are being
targeted by increasingly sophisticated criminals trying to steal
money or client data, cause havoc in financial markets or score
political points.
Standard Chartered said Lobban's appointment is for a
two-year renewable term. The Committee was announced in December
as part of the bank's attempt to combat financial crime and
improve conduct and compliance capabilities.
Standard Chartered announced the committee a day after U.S.
authorities extended monitoring of the bank until the end of
2017, which follows the bank's $667 million fine in 2012 over
violations related to U.S. sanctions on Iran and other
countries.
(Reporting by Steve Slater, editing by Louise Heavens)