Allianz cautious on acquisitions amid high prices - CEO
MUNICH, May 3 Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders that the company would exercise caution in any future acquisitions because prices in the sector are high.
HONG KONG, Aug 17 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed David Yim as head of Greater China debt capital markets, based in Hong Kong.
He joins the bank today and reports to Aaron Russell-Davison, head of DCM.
Yim was most recently head of DCM for North Asia at RBS , which has been scaling back its operations in the region. (Reporting by Timothy Sifert; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
MUNICH, May 3 Allianz Chief Executive Oliver Baete told shareholders that the company would exercise caution in any future acquisitions because prices in the sector are high.
* Q1 net profit 2 million dinars versus 1.4 million dinars year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2qxBsB5) Further company coverage: