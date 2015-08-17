HONG KONG, Aug 17 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed David Yim as head of Greater China debt capital markets, based in Hong Kong.

He joins the bank today and reports to Aaron Russell-Davison, head of DCM.

Yim was most recently head of DCM for North Asia at RBS , which has been scaling back its operations in the region. (Reporting by Timothy Sifert; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)