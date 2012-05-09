DUBAI May 9 Standard Chartered's regional head of client coverage, David Law, will take up a senior role covering Africa, a company spokesman said on Wednesday, in the latest push by the bank to increase its focus on the continent.

Law will be based in Johannesburg as regional head of corporate finance, Africa.

He is replaced by Morad Mahlouji, who has been appointed regional head for origination and client coverage for Middle East and North Africa (MENA). Mahlouji will also be responsible for the same business in the United Arab Emirates until a long-term replacement is found.

Mahlouji, who joined the bank in 2009, was most recently global co-head for structuring in financial markets.

Global banks are building up operations in Africa and experience in the MENA region is proving a good springboard for more senior roles on the continent.

In March, HSBC appointed Andrew Dell as the bank's chief executive officer for South Africa, in addition to his role as head of debt capital markets for central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa. Dell also relocated to Johannesburg as part of the move.