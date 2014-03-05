LONDON, March 5 Standard Chartered's
boss said he had no plans to raise capital from shareholders or
cut the dividend, saying his bank had strong capital "on any
measure" despite a drop in profits and a challenging outlook.
Asked whether he had any plans to raise capital or cut its
dividend, Chief Executive Peter Sands said: "None"
"At the level we're at, we are already significantly and
materially ahead of the target ratios the PRA (Prudential
Regulation Authority) has guided us to achieve by 2019," he told
Reuters in an interview.
He was speaking after Standard Chartered reported its first
drop in annual profits for a decade.