A woman walks down the stairs of the Standard Chartered headquarters in Hong Kong in this October 13, 2010 file photo. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/Files

HONG KONG Standard Chartered Plc reported a market-matching 10.7 percent rise in 2011 pretax profit on Wednesday, a ninth straight year of record earnings as it continued to ride on the back of strong Asian economic growth.

Asia-focused StanChart reported a 2011 pretax profit of $6.78 billion, up from the $6.12 billion it recorded a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse.

The result was in line with an expectation for $6.8 billion from a poll of 24 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

"We have started 2012 strongly, following a very strong finish to 2011," Chief Executive Peter Sands said in the statement. "In 2012, we are on track to deliver double-digit income, double-digit EPS and flat jaws, but it is very early days".

The bank said it added about 1,400 staff in 2011, bringing the total number of employees to almost 87,000.

Expense growth rose largely in line revenue growth, the bank added. In contrast, rival HSBC Holdings Plc, which announced its earnings on Monday, saw its cost-to-income ratio worsen in 2011, hit by what it said was higher wage costs.

StanChart said it had kept its bonus pool flat from a year earlier despite the profit growth, with bonus payouts less than the amount given to shareholders by way of dividends.

"Our approach to remuneration has not changed," Chairman John Peace said in the statement. "We continue to reward our people for sustained high performance, and we do not reward failure or short-term risk taking."

On the regulatory front, a British tax on bank balance sheets is expected to cost StanChart $165 million this year. The bank has said it would like to keep London as its headquarters because of the expense of relocation.

In South Korea, where StanChart was hit with industrial action last year, it launched an early retirement programme that the bank said would deliver savings of $95 million a year.

India also saw a decline in profit, the bank said, hit by a total of 13 interest rate increases over two years.

StanChart's London-listed shares are up about 13 percent so far this year, valuing the lender at about $62 billion. This makes it bigger than other Britain-based banks such as Barclays Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

(Editing by Chris Lewis)