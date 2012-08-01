* H1 pretax profit, income both up 9 pct
* Plans to add up to 1,500 jobs in H2 -CFO
* Profit growth slowest in 10 years, but eyes another record
* Says India hit by economic, political paralysis
* London shares up 3.65 pct
By Kelvin Soh and Steve Slater
HONG KONG/LONDON, Aug 1 Standard Chartered
is stepping up hiring and investment to take advantage
of rivals retreating from its core Asian markets, after a strong
first six months set it up for a 10th straight year of record
profits.
The London-based bank plans to add 1,000 to 1,500 jobs and
increase investment spending by about $100 million in the second
half of 2012, its finance director Richard Meddings told Reuters
on Wednesday.
The bank has ridden on Asia's rise through the last decade,
allowing it to continue hiring and posting earnings growth when
much of the industry was shrinking.
StanChart said its pretax profit in the six months to the
end of June was $3.95 billion, up 9 percent from a restated
$3.64 billion a year ago. It was above the average forecast of
$3.7 billion from analysts and in line with the company's
guidance in June.
"The second quarter was very tough for everybody, so for
them to achieve such growth is very decent," said Dominic Chan,
an analyst at BNP Paribas in Hong Kong.
Chief Executive Peter Sands said recession and problems in
western economies had slowed growth in Asia, but he was
confident growth in the region would continue, albeit with "some
bumps in the road".
"We have had a strong July, but we are watchful of the
significant and growing challenges in the external world, and we
are managing risk tightly," Sands said.
The bank, which started life financing trade between Europe
and Asia and Africa, is picking up trade finance business as
European rivals shrink or pull back closer to home, and it plans
to build up corporate finance teams in China and Africa.
By 0934 GMT, Standard Chartered's London shares were up 3.65
percent at 15.18 pounds, outperforming a 0.1 percent rise by the
European banking index. The shares are up more than 7
percent this year, compared to a flat bank sector, to value the
bank at $55 billion, making it Europe's fourth biggest.
NO LIBOR PROBE
Sands said he was not aware of any investigation into the
bank as part of worldwide regulators' probe into Libor and
Euribor interest rate rigging. The bank had not suspended any
staff in relation to the issue.
Rival Barclays was last month fined $453 million
for manipulating interest rates, and more than a dozen other
banks are being investigated as the probe widens.
"We have our risk radar turned on full given the turbulence
in the external environment," Sands told reporters on a
conference call.
The bank's pretax profit growth was the slowest in a decade
- its compound annual rate has been 20 percent over that period
- hit by a slowdown in the consumer bank and what it described
as "economic and political paralysis" in one of its biggest
markets, India.
Even with the slowing growth, StanChart has outperformed
most of its peers. Arch-rival HSBC, which is in the
midst of a major cost-cutting and business overhaul programme,
reported on Monday a 3 percent fall in underlying profit.
Standard Chartered's income also grew 9 percent in the
half-year, just short of its target of 10 percent, but it said
it was confident of achieving that for the full year.
Its return on equity, a key measure of profitability,
improved to 13.8 percent, and Sands said it was on track to hit
a target of about 15 percent in the medium term.
Income growth exceeded cost growth by 2 percent, and
Meddings said income growth would match or slightly exceed cost
growth for the full year, even after higher investment.
Staff costs rose by 4 percent, partly due to wage inflation
in hot Asian markets. Its staff number held flat at about
86,900.
The wholesale bank, which includes its investment banking
operations, was StanChart's star performer, reporting a 16
percent rise in earnings.
This, in turn, pushed up earnings at the two Asian financial
hubs of Singapore and Hong Kong by 17 percent and 10 percent,
respectively.
In China and India, the bank expects to reach 100 branches
in each country by early 2013, up from about 90 branches,
StanChart said.