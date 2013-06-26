LONDON, June 26 Standard Chartered said on Wednesday it was comfortable with analysts' forecasts for its full year operating profit, with growth proving resilient in its main markets of Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

The London-based bank said growth had accelerated in the second quarter compared with the first quarter of 2013 and the group was expected to grow income by around a double digit percentage.

"This is a good performance against a backdrop of ongoing turbulence in the global economy," said Chief Executive Peter Sands.