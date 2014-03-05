LONDON, March 5 Standard Chartered said it expects income and profits to remain "challenged" in the first half of this year after the Asia-focused bank reported its first drop in annual profits for a decade on Wednesday.

It cut its bonus pool last year by 15 percent from 2012.

The bank said it expects "modest growth" in 2014, but said market and trading conditions will remain difficult. "While current performance momentum is ahead of the second half of last year, performance in the first half of 2014 will remain challenged both at an income and profit level," it said.

The bank said its pretax profit was $7 billion in 2013, down 7 percent from the year before. It warned in December profits would fall due to losses in Korea, weak investment banking income and a slowdown in Asia's economic growth.