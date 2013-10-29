HONG KONG Oct 29 Asia-focused Standard
Chartered Plc said its operating profit so far this
year grew at a low single-digit rate, with the third quarter
weighed down by depreciation in emerging markets currencies and
market volatility.
Income for the quarter fell by a low single-digit percentage
from a year earlier, the bank said in its third-quarter trading
update on Tuesday. The bank, which is listed in both Hong Kong
and London, does not publish third-quarter profit figures.
Stanchart's shares have been hit by concerns about
a slowdown in Asia derailing its decade-long growth. They are
down 3 percent in London trading this year, one of the worst
performing bank stocks in Europe.
Exposure to Asian currencies has been a further drag, as the
weak Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah translate to lower
reported U.S. dollar earnings.
"In the third quarter we delivered a resilient performance
despite an uncertain macro environment," group Chief Executive
Peter Sands said in the statement.